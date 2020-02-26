Coronavirus impact extends to U.S. Economy

Concerns about the spread of the novel Coronavirus have led to sharp declines on Wall Street this week.

And businesses in our region are beginning to see shortages of parts and finished products after plants in Asia have been shuttered.

Here in the United States, the impact on public health is still difficult to predict, but Roanoke College Economics Professor Alice Kassens said the uncertainty could have its own effect on the economy.

"It's not only what is actually happening, it's what people think is going to happen that impacts the economy," Kassens told WDBJ7, "so if people think things are going to get bad, there's uncertainty, that can cause reductions in demand now even though we haven't seen a massive outbreak of the Coronavirus."

Volatile times can raise concern, said Roanoke financial advisor Patrick Ayers, but investors should avoid a knee-jerk reaction, managing their risk according to their age and personal situation.

"Right now is not the time to be over-emotional," Ayers said. "And realize that this is probably a temporary type thing. We'll have to wait and see, but right now if you have too much money at risk, it's a very good time to scale back that risk, while things are still very, very high."

