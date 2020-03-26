Coronavirus impacts well-known ‘Mama Lisa’ ride sharing driver

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted ride sharing drivers in our hometowns.

Melissa Gardner, known as Mama Lisa to Virginia Tech students, stopped driving the ‘Hokie-mobile’ around the New River Valley a few weeks ago.

She said two years ago she got whooping cough unexpectedly. She couldn’t explain where she got it other than she had given two students with bad coughs a ride to a health center prior to contracting it.

“It taught me that being in an enclosed area such as a car that close, even though they were sitting in the back seat, it can be very contagious in a car,” Gardner said. “I think it’s important for all of us as a community to do what the governor has asked us to do and to self-quarantine and keep everyone safe and not be the spreader.”

Because her husband was just diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and the risk of COVID-19 spreading in enclosed spaces, she decided to take time off from what she loves most.

“I just want to tell all of my kids and my Hokies I miss you so much, and I’ll be out there on the front lines when it’s safe to do so. Just like Mama Lisa’s doing, I want you all to do the same thing,” Gardner said, “Don’t be taking chances and don’t be a carrier, or don’t be the one that’s going to pass it on to somebody else.”

Mama Lisa said she can’t wait to be reunited with the students.

