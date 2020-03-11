Coronavirus presents potential impacts for Rockbridge County, Buena Vista, Lexington

Emergency officials in the Rockbridge County area report they are actively monitoring public health concerns related to COVID-19/coronavirus.

Health officials say they are preparing at the levels recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health. They will also continue to work with regional partners, including Carilion Clinic and primary / secondary education officials, to coordinate activities and responses to any concerns that should emerge in the Rockbridge community.

The Virginia Department of Health has activated a public information line, 877-ASK-VDH3, for questions from residents about the coronavirus situation. Local businesses and providers can call the local Central Shenandoah Health District at 540-332-7830.