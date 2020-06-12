Coronavirus uncertainties lead to closure of Blacksburg fitness studio

One Blacksburg gym has announced it will close indefinitely in late July.

Blacksburg Pilates and Fitness Studio announced the closure in a Facebook post Friday, stating it was “unable to continue with the state of current events and with the unknown of the future.”

The studio will continue to have private and small group sessions in the studio until it officially closes on July 24. The Facebook posts says all prepaid packages will need to be redeemed by that date.

The studio was started 10 years ago, according to the owner.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

