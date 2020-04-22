Coronavirus upends Virginia legislative session

The coronavirus pandemic is upending a Virginia legislative session, as mask-wearing lawmakers meet under a giant tent outside the Capitol and car horns blared nearby from protesters unhappy with mandated business closings.

WDBJ7 photo

House Delegates are meeting Wednesday under a canopy outside while the Senate is meeting at a giant event space at the Science Museum of Virginia a couple of miles away.

Lawmakers are seated far apart and wearing masks instead of germ-carrying ties to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Proceedings in the House quickly stalled when members encountered technical issues voting during an attendance roll call.