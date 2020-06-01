Council member says funding gap fuels deep concern for non-profits

A member of Roanoke City Council says the immediate future is "terrifying" for the leaders of many non-profits now struggling to make ends meet.

City Council has been weighing the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and non-profits in the city.

Monday morning, council member Michelle Davis said the leaders of many human service agencies are deeply concerned, as government relief is expended, fundraisers are canceled and the need for services continues to climb.

"So over the course of the next four weeks, we're going to see our human service providers running out of that PPP funding," Davis told members of city council during the virual meeting. "So now the question becomes how do you keep people employed? How do you keep providing service?"

City officials said they are creating a recovery task force to help businesses and organizations weather the crisis.

