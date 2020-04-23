Council of Community Services will distribute your homemade masks

If you've been looking for ways to help support the community while at home - here's another opportunity.

The Council of Community Services is working with Hands On Blue Ridge to deliver hand-made face masks. Alison Jorgensen, Vice President of Planning said Thursday many area non-profits and agencies like homeless shelters and mental health services need masks for clients and staff.

Starting Friday, you can deliver your homemade masks through the mail slot at the Drop In Center in downtown Roanoke.

"They need more than one mask per person usually, and you're supposed to wash it daily and they don't hold up so great because people are using T-shirts and other things," she explained. "So we want to be able to give people as many as they need to see them through this time."

Jorgensen said they hope to collect about a few hundreds in the next week or so. They ask that masks be delivered in individual zip-lock bag and that the masks follow CDC guidelines.

