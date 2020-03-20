Counties, cities and towns under local emergency

(WDBJ7)- An alphabetical list of areas currently under a Local State of Emergency because of the coronavirus. Many areas have also closed their local government facilities. Check with your locality for more information. We will continue to update this list.
- Bedford County
- Botetourt County
- Buena Vista, City
- Covington, City
- Danville, City
- Henry County
- Lexington, City
- Nelson County
- Pittsylvania County
- Roanoke, City
- Roanoke County
- Rockbridge County
- Salem, City
- Vinton, Town
- Wythe County
Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.