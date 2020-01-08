Highland County becomes 2nd Amendment Sanctuary

UPDATE: Highland County has become the latest 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County in Virginia, with the Board of Supervisors voting for the adoption January 8, 2020.

EARLIER: Communities across the Commonwealth have spent weeks discussing gun rights and deciding whether to become Second Amendment Sanctuaries.

Many of the localities in WDBJ7’s viewing area and across the state have passed resolutions in regards to the movement.

The resolutions are not legally binding; they are instead statements aimed at letting state lawmakers know they don't want any restrictions of Second Amendment rights.

Dozens have adopted resolutions to become Second Amendment Sanctuaries; others stopped short of using the word "sanctuary" in favor of simply supporting 2nd Amendment rights. The City of Roanoke chose to forego passing a resolution entirely, saying the 2nd Amendment already protects gun rights, so there is no need for a resolution.

This is a look, as of December 19, at decisions that have been made and discussions planned for the future. (See updated info here.)

Alleghany County: Adopted a resolution on Dec. 3

Amherst County: Adopted a resolution on Dec. 3

Appomattox County: Adopted a resolution on Nov. 18

Bath County: Adopted a resolution Dec. 10

Bedford County: Adopted resolution Dec. 9

Bland County: Adopted a resolution on Nov. 26

Botetourt County: Adopted resolution Dec. 9

Buena Vista: Resolution vote scheduled Dec. 21

Campbell County: Adopted a resolution Nov. 7

Carroll County: Adopted a resolution May 13

Craig County: Adopted a resolution Dec. 5

Charlotte County: Adopted a resolution Nov. 13

Floyd County: Adopted a resolution Dec. 10

Franklin County: Adopted resolution Dec. 17

Galax: Adopted a "Second Amendment resolution" distinct from being a "Sanctuary" on Dec. 9

Giles County: Adopted a resolution Nov. 21

Grayson County: Adopted resolution Dec. 12

Halifax County: Adopted a resolution Dec. 2

Henry County: Adopted a resolution Nov. 26

Highland County: Resolution adopted Jan. 8

Lynchburg: Discussing resolution Jan. 14

Martinsville: Martinsville City Council voted Tuesday to support Second Amendment Sanctuaries but will not become one

Montgomery County: Adopted resolution without the word "sanctuary" after Dec. 16 meeting

Nelson County Adopted resolution Dec. 10

Pittsylvania County: Adopted a resolution Nov. 19

Pulaski: Adopted resolution Dec. 17

Pulaski County: Adopted resolution Dec. 16

Roanoke: Issue dropped Dec. 2

Roanoke County: Adopted a resolution Dec. 3

Rockbridge County: Adopted a resolution Dec. 9

Smyth County: Adopted a resolution Dec. 10

Vinton: Adopted a resolution Dec. 17

Wythe County: Adopted a resolution Nov. 26

Experts explain the Second Amendment Sanctuaries are symbolic and are a way for communities to make a political statement following the newly elected Democratic majority in the General Assembly.

WDBJ7 had reported Galax City Council had voted unanimously to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary. The city has made the distinction that they adopted a "Second Amendment resolution."

