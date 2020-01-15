Country duo Brooks & Dunn coming out of retirement to tour in 2020

Brooks & Dunn are returning to the road after 10 years in retirement.

The five-time "Entertainer of the Year" winners will kick off the REBOOT 2020 Tour in St. Louis, Mo. on May 15 and will continue through the summer.

“The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us,” shared Kix Brooks. “Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans, can never really let that go. Live is where we’re most at home, and it’s gonna feel good to be back in the saddle, let’s rodeo! We’ll see y’all out there on the trail.”

Brooks & Dunn are making stops in Raleigh, N.C. and Bristow, Va. in May.

You can visit the duo's website for a full list of tour dates and information on tickets.

