Country singer Chase Rice to perform at Salem Memorial Ballpark

Salem announced Wednesday fast-rising country star Chase Rice would perform a special concert at its Memorial Ballpark this year.

Rice will be coming to Salem on Friday, August 14 to perform on a stage positioned just beyond second base at Haley Toyota Field, according to the city.

So far in his short career, Rice has sold more than 1.5 million albums and generated over one billion streams. His inspirations include Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Bruce Springsteen and Darius Rucker.

“Every artist needs to figure out their own way because there are so many right ways to do it,” Rice said. “The best way is just to be yourself and be good to people. I think you do that - and you’ll be alright.”

Before launching his music career, Rice was a linebacker on the University of North Carolina Tarheels football team, a NASCAR crewman for Hendrick Motorsports and a finalist on the TV show Survivor.

Tickets for the upcoming show go on sale Friday, June 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. General admission tickets are $30 in the stands and $35 in the grass. The VIP pit experience is $75 and includes a private cash bar on the field, private restrooms and a possible meet and greet with Rice, depending on health restrictions.

Salem Civic Center Presale email club tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com Thursday morning at 10 with the password SUMMER.