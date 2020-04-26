First COVID-19 case confirmed in Grayson County, officials report

Grayson County officials say a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Accoridng to a social media post Sunday morning, county authorities say the local Health Department confirmed the case.

"We will get through this by continuing to practice all aspects of social distancing," the post read. "Working together by staying at home is our best defense. Take care and stay positive!"



The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 12,970 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

There are 444 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths and four "probable" coronavirus-related deaths, according to the department of health's website.

2,014 people have been hospitalized. 76,118 people have been tested.

Johns Hopkins reports nearly 3 million cases and more than 200,000 deaths worldwide with more than 828,000 recoveries.



Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.