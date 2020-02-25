County leaders get first-hand look at Forest Middle School expansion project

A more than $20 million school expansion project is coming along in Bedford County.

On Tuesday, county leaders got a first-hand look of a project at Forest Middle school.

Soon, students will walk into a brand new, state-of-the art learning environment.

Mac Duis/Chief Operations Officer: "We have traditional sized classroom spaces, we have really small, collaborative spaces, we have open collaborative spaces," explained Chief Operating Officer Mac Duis.

Spaces that will produce new learning techniques with studios, seminar spaces, huddle rooms, and study booths to complement classrooms. "You know a lot of people think that a classroom should be this square room with 25 desks and a wooden desk up front. That's not this," explained school board member Marcus Hill.

Leaders say this addition and renovation will be a frontier for education. "We're going to be using flexible furniture and the latest technology to really provide what we call learner-centered type of education in this facility.," said Superintendent Doug Schuch.

The project will remedy the 25-year-old reliance on the 13 mobile classroom units and bring students all under one room. "Its going to be so exciting to see the looks on the faces on our young people when they come through the doors in August," added Schuch.

The project is slated to wrap up before classes begin in Aug. 2020.

