County looks at ways to balance budget, delays action

After determining a budget shortfall in Carroll County, the board of supervisors is looking to find alternate means to make up for that deficit.

On Monday, they held two public hearings on the issue. The first is on looking to adjust a system on how farmland is taxed. The second public hearing was to increase taxes throughout the county.

“We are truly in a situation that we have never seen before,” a resident submitted in a public comment. “I understand that change has to come, but do you really want to make these changes now while the nation is in turmoil?”

Early into Monday’s virtual public hearing, the board voted to postpone re-evaluating the farm land use agreement until July 13 at 6 p.m. when they said they are hopeful people could come and speak in person on the issue.

But when it comes to next year’s budget, they can’t wait that long.

“The law requires the board of supervisors prepare a budget and adopt a balanced budget,” a board member said in the virtual meeting.

“I just want them to know that people still care,” said Katie Horton.

Horton and others waited outside the closed government center due to social distancing concerns to show their displeasure of a tax increase.

Dozens of others submitted public comments by email, mail and had a chance to be phoned into the meeting to address the board on why they don’t want a tax hike. This process lasted from about 6:40 p.m. when the public hearing was opened until it was closed close to 8:30 p.m.

“I just want it to be fair,” Horton said. “I know that we can’t go without a tax raise and that we have to make changes, but when you’re going to have us pay almost as much as someone in Northern Virginia that’s making three times as much a year, that isn’t right.”

The proposed tax rates for Monday’s public hearing:

• 82 cents per $100 of fair market value on real estate tax

• $2.30 per $100 of fair market value on personal property tax

• $2.00 per $100 of fair market value on machine and tools tax

• Merchants capital tax would stay the same at 69 cents per $100 of fair market value

Ultimately, the board voted to have officials reassess raising taxes at a lower rate than proposed and finding other ways to make cuts.

The board’s new proposal to be assessed:

• 73 cents per $100 of fair market value on real estate tax

• $2.10 per $100 of fair market value on personal property tax

• $2.00 per $100 of fair market value on machine and tools tax

• Merchants capital tax would stay the same at 69 cents per $100 of fair market value

The results of this study will be presented at the April 27 board of supervisors meeting. From that point, the board can then hold another public meeting on the tax levy.

