County looks to re-evaluate farm land use taxes

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors is looking to re-evaluate the county's farm land use agreement.

This comes as the county is trying to find ways to make up for a five to seven million dollar deficit in this year's budget.

The program was started in 2004 to tax farmland on use rather than value, giving farmers a tax break versus homeowners. But, it hasn't been re-evaluated since it was put in place.

“We’ve had a budget shortfall with revenue that doesn’t come in and we’re looking at all of the options, every option that we have available to us we’re looking at,” said Vice Chairman Rex Hill.

Hill said it is supposed to be re-evaluated every three to four years.

Board members said they want to make sure the program is not being abused, but farmland owners are concerned this might mean taxes could increase.

“Our young farmers, if they can’t make a living here, they’ll go somewhere else,” Bob Webb said during the public comment period.

“We need that money here so we’re not all at each other’s throats like we are here tonight,” Olen Gallimore said during the public comment period.

The board voted Monday night four to two to hold a public hearing for the issue on April 13.

“We just try; it’s our responsibility, we gotta fix it and that’s just what we have to do,” Hill said. “People may not like it, and some people may be happy and some people may not be, but we have to listen to the folks and look at what’s best for Carroll County.”

The board has tried holding off on filling some positions as they become vacant in the county. They also reduced the school budget in an effort to make up for the deficit.

A location is still being determined for the April 13 meeting. We will post an update when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.