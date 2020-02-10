County officials start work on Riner Village master plan

Montgomery County officials are starting to work on the master plan for Riner Village.

At the end of 2019, they gathered feedback from the community to see what people like and what they might like to see change in the next five to 10 years.

So far, officials know they have a strong foundation and are working to make sure they make the proper upgrades to help with some capacity issues in the village.

“We try to make sure what’s in place is consistent with the community and its vision and we also want to make sure it’s consistent with what our infrastructure capacity is, roads, water and sewer, things like that,” said Emily Gibson, the director of planning and GIS services for the county.

Gibson said she is hopeful to have this plan and the Prices Fork Village plan done this year. Prices Fork has had a lot of growth pressure on it as more people want to move to the region.

These plans can be good for as long as the locality wants, but state code requires that the county reviews it every five years and allows the citizens to request updates twice a year every year. Plans have been tweaked using this method.

There are seven villages and six plans to address their needs.

You can learn more here:

http://www.mcmatters.org/.

