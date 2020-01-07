Couple gets married at Bass Pro Shop

Newlyweds Lonnie and Pam Harris are beaming, celebrating their new life together and appreciative of Pam's coworkers celebrating them during their recent wedding at the Bass Pro Shop where she works.

A couple tied the knot inside a Bass Pro store / Source: (Bass Pro Shop Kodak)

It's been a long time coming. The couple met as teens when they attended high school together in Florida. Lonnie said, "I asked her out on a date 37 years ago and she told me no. It took me 37 years to get her to say yes."

The two reconnected via Facebook a few years ago. Recently, Lonnie had the idea for a ring, Pam says she proposed, and they decided to share their special day with others at the Bass Pro aquarium.

Bass Pro Shops shared photos on Facebook of the couple, including Pam with her traditional wedding dress.

"Here at Bass Pro- we will sell you a boat, a gun, even some clothes.... shoot you might as well even get married here!! Congratulations Pam & Lonnie," said the post.

The post received hundreds of comments of congratulations for the happy couple. Pam said her favorite part was, "coming down the stairs and seeing all my associates and friends and family at the bottom waiting for me."

Pam says she wanted to get married at the store because her family lives out of state and her coworkers have become like a second family.

"They're the best bunch of girls I've met," said Pam. Not to mention, she says she and her husband love the outdoor lifestyle.

"Fishing lures, rifles, we're really the outdoorsy type," said Pam. Her new husband is retired veteran who enjoys competitive fishing.

The store remained open during the ceremony and some customers gathered around to take photos.

The manager said this isn't the first time someone has taken their vows alongside the fish tank, they say another couple had a ceremony in the store about seven years ago.

The store is open to the idea for anyone to have a ceremony there as long as they are okay with allowing store operations to continue during the service.

