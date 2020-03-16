Couple makes early exit from Italy as travel restrictions, coronavirus concerns grow

John and Katie Shepelwich have isolated themselves at their home in Asheville, North Carolina.

"We are symptomless right now. We are feeling great," Shepelwich told WDBJ7 Monday morning.

In late February they arrived in Italy for what they thought would be a month-long visit along the southern coast, far away from the coronavirus outbreak in the north.

They found beautiful scenery, wonderful hospitality and empty streets.

"After a few days we began to see some of the impact of the coronavirus and the lockdown and the increasing isolation, that was being imposed on these people by the government and rightly so," Shepelwich said.

And when the President announced additional travel restrictions, the retired Appalachian Power spokesman and his wife decided it was time to make an early exit, leaving newfound friends and an unfinished itinerary behind.

"It worries me that this plague, if you will, of the coronavirus in Italy, is going to be stamped on that country and that people will not go back even in six months or eight months or a year, because they have this idea it's where everything started," Shepelwich told us. "Well it didn't."

John and Katie Shepelwich say they plan to go back, but for now they are happy to be home.

"Hopefully, we get over this two weeks, and don't have an issue in another two weeks," Shepelwich said, "when perhaps somebody here locally has the virus."

