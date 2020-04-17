Couple of chances of rain this weekend

FRIDAY

Look for a mix of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures Friday.. Another front approaches with a slight chance for a few passing showers late Friday night. Our highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY

A few showers are possible early Saturday followed by a lull in the wet conditions. We could even see some sunshine Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday climb into the lower 60s.

SUNDAY

We may see some sunshine early before more clouds build in during the afternoon. Rain and even a few storms are possible late Sunday. Highs on Sunday reach into the mid 60s.

MONDAY

A soaking rain continues into Monday morning with increasing sunshine later in the day. High in the mid to mid 60s.

TUESDAY

Beautiful sunshine returns to the area with a warm afternoon. Our high temperature reaches back into the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Another nice mostly sunny day with a stray shower in the mountains. Our high climbs into the lower 70s.

