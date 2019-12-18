Court: Part of ‘Obamacare’ invalid, more review needed

A federal appeals court reached no decision on the big issue of how much the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, can stand without the insurance mandate. (Source: AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 9:30 PM, Dec 18, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal court has struck down “Obamacare’s” now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance.

The court also sidestepped a ruling on the law’s overall constitutionality, meaning the law remains in effect for now.

Wednesday’s 2-1 ruling handed down by a three-judge panel in New Orleans means the ultimate fate of the rest of the Affordable Care Act remains unclear.

Those include protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parent’s insurance.

The court’s ruling ensures “Obamacare” will remain a political issue during the 2020 election campaign, giving Democrats a line of attack against President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus