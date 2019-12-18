Court: Part of ‘Obamacare’ invalid, more review needed

A federal court has struck down “Obamacare’s” now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance.

The court also sidestepped a ruling on the law’s overall constitutionality, meaning the law remains in effect for now.

Wednesday’s 2-1 ruling handed down by a three-judge panel in New Orleans means the ultimate fate of the rest of the Affordable Care Act remains unclear.

Those include protections for those with pre-existing conditions, Medicaid expansion and the ability for children under the age of 26 to remain on their parent’s insurance.

The court’s ruling ensures “Obamacare” will remain a political issue during the 2020 election campaign, giving Democrats a line of attack against President Donald Trump.

