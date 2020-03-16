Court proceedings suspended across the Commonwealth amid coronavirus concerns

Virginia district and circuit court proceedings are being altered due to coronavirus concerns.

According to a press release from the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia, "non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in all circuit and district courts" are suspended as of Monday, March 16 through April 6 for the safety of court employees, litigants, judges and the public.

Deadlines are tolled and extended for 21 days.

The complete list of measures now being utilized pertaining to circuit and district courts can be found in the document attached to this article.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.