Court records detail alleged events leading to fatal Floyd County shooting

A search warrant affidavit from Floyd County details the events that may have led to the fatal shooting of a man last month.

December 19, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police were called to a home on Shawsville Pike. They were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting death. They found the body of 34-year-old Brandon Henley.

Court documents also reveal an 11-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Court documens indicate the woman told investigators she had been in a relationship with Henley, who sometimes stayed at her home. She said she and her daughter had gone to dinner the night of the 18th, and Henley was at the house when they returned. She said Henley had been "argumentative and angry." She says she and her daughter tried to go upstairs to bed to avoid further conflict, but Henley got angrier and more agitated, and threatened her verbally.

The woman told detectives she got her gun and threatened Henley, in hopes he would leave the house. Instead, she said, he hit her in her jaw.

She said as she pointed the gun at him, he turned toward her daughter, who was standing behind him. She said she feared for her daughter's safety and so shot Henley, then performed CPR on him.

She said she tried to call law enforcement several times during the argument, but was never able to get the appropriate agency. After shooting Henley, she said she called her father, who went to the house and then went with the daughter and paramedics to a hospital for treatment of the daughter's injury.

The woman told investigators Henley had been verbally and physically abusive to her several times in the past, and she was afraid of his outbursts and anger. She said her father had once pulled a gun on Henley to get him to leave the house during another instance of threatening behavior.

Investigators searching the home collected evidence including cartridge casings, hair, clothing, a box of bullets, cotton swabs with red stains, a computer and three cell phones.

No charges have been filed; the investigation continues.

