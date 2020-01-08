Court records: McDonald's shooting followed encounter between teen employee and suspect

A search warrant that led to the arrest of a man for shooting two McDonald's employees indicates the suspect first spit at an employee, who responded by throwing a water bottle.

A search warrant obtained in Roanoke City Circuit Court details some of the events that allegedly led to the shooting January 3, 2020 at a McDonald's restaurant on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

The warrant indicates Sherwin Overstreet, who lives in Roanoke, got into an argument with an employee at the restaurant drive-thru. He is then seen on video pulling up to the door of the business in a red Mazda SUV registered to his girlfriend.

Records and surveillance video indicate Overstreet walked into the restaurant and spat at a 16-year-old employee, who then threw a water bottle at Overstreet as Overstreet was turning to leave. Overstreet then shot the employee in the stomach area, returned to the car and sped off.

One other employee was also wounded. No information has been released on the victims' conditions.

Click for other stories about this case.

The car was found that weekend, and the search warrant was issued to look for firearms, ammunition, live or spent cartridges or bullets, blood, clothing, drugs, drug paraphernalia, receipts from McDonald's, McDonald's packaging material and trace evidence.

Overstreet surrendered and was arrested days later, and has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.