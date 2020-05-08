Cousin of murdered woman donates socks to Rescue Mission

Ryan Reilly's cousin, Cassandra Pizzi, was murdered in Roanoke at the end of March.

Her body was found near 4th street, which is near the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

Today, Reilly set up a sock donation at the Rescue Mission.

He said Pizzi had spent time there as she dealt with homelessness.

"One of her last requests was for a pair of socks. So I decided that women in similar situations for a year, won't have to worry where their next clean pair of socks will come from so that's why today I'm donating 365 pairs of socks to the mission," said Reilly.

So far there have been no arrests made in this case yet.

