Covington City, Bath County schools closed rest of week because of illness

Covington City Public Schools will be closed the rest of the week because of widespread illness within the district.

Schools will be closed Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31, and are scheduled to reopen February 3.

The district issued a statement: "Covington City Public Schools is dedicated to promoting a healthy environment for its students and staff and will be using these two days off to clean and disinfect our school buildings."

Wednesday night's high school basketball game has also been postponed, with no new date set yet.

The closure follows that of Bath County Public Schools, which also closed because of illness this week. That district announced Wednesday afternoon that because of continued illness, schools will be closed the rest of the week.

