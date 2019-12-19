Covington announces new police chief

At a table in CIty Hall, just the other day, two candidates were interviewed in the final step to pick a police chief.

“We had a great panel of folks on the interview panel," said Krystal Onaitis, the City Manager. "Chris Smith was the one that was a fit for the city of Covington.”

Smith replaced Anthony Morgan, who abruptly resigned in February in the midst of a turbulent conflict with the city manager, who also resigned. Krystal Onaitis was hired as city manager in August.

“Literally, the third day on the job," Onaitis said, "I was like: We need to initiate the search, we need to start, we need to get the posting, we need to get this ball rolling.”

“Ever since I was a little kid, I always wanted to be in law enforcement,” said Chris Smith, now officially the Police Chief.

Smith has emphasized community policing since taking over, using programs like Shop with a Cop to create a closer relationship between police and citizens.

“In today’s day and age, law enforcement is not what it once was years ago," Smith said. "I mean, officers need to get out to the public. They need to interact with the public a lot more.”

It’s a lesson he’s learned not just from his 15 years in Covington, but from life.

“It’s better for us to present that or project that, than what I remember when I was a kid when I looked at a cop, you know, don’t touch, don’t look, just be as it is,” Smith said.

And one which he now gets to implement on a permanent basis.

“Whatever he has set his mind to at this point in time, he has been successful with," said Onaitis. "So for me, there was a sense of confidence with that decision.”

