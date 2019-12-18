Covington announces new police chief and public safety director

Covington City Manager Krystal Onaitis announced the city's new chief of police and director of public safety Wednesday. Christopher Smith is a New Jersey native who has served as interim chief for the City of Covington Police Department since February 2019.

Onaitis said Smith was hired for his experience within the department, where he has held nearly every departmental position in his 15 years of service. During his time as interim chief, he worked to grow and improve various programs, including 'Shop with a Cop,' and he worked to put resource officers in schools full time.

Smith previously served in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked in law enforcement. While in the Air Force, he met his wife Emily, who is a Covington native. The couple has three daughters together.

“In assessing the community and needs of public safety within the City, I am confident in Smith’s ability to lead our first responders as we move to engage our citizens and volunteers in new ways,” said City Manager Onaitis. “I am excited at what Smith has to offer based on his vision and commitment to Covington, I am eager to work with him in his new official capacity.”

Smith will begin his new duties on January 1, 2020.

“I am excited to serve in this new position as I further my service to the community I call home,” said Smith. “Covington is a beautiful and historic community with much to preserve and much to offer; and I am so eager to begin.”

According to the city, the public is invited to attend a meet and greet, followed by a public swearing-in prior to the upcoming work session scheduled for January 7.

