Covington bakery makes cookies for workers putting in hours during COVID-19 crisis

The folks at Cakes Your Way in Covington have scores of cookies ready for baking and distribution to truck drivers and other essential workers with a little thank you label to let them know they're appreciated.

It's part of a program organized by the Alleghany Highland Chamber of Commerce to not only support a local small business but let those workers know they're appreciated.

"They asked us if we would come up with a cookie, a heart design, just to kind of spread some love and to thank those people for doing so," said Cakes Your Way owner Theresa McCoy. "And we were gracious, thankful to be able to do that. So we put it on line and people have been buying the cookies to give."

Supporters can order the cookies at the bakery's website: https://www.cakesyourwaycovington.com/s/order

