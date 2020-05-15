Covington dance students send care packages to soldiers

Some young dancers took a break to send care packages to soldiers

Students at Patsy's Dance School in Covington had planned to put on a performance for the veterans in Salem's VA Center, but when that was canceled they decided to do what they could for some soldiers. Snacks and treats went into the boxes, along with notes and posters.

"Anything, you know, you can draw pictures, you can really do anything on the signs you would like," said Lily Burns. "But it's actually really cool to like draw them and know they'll get to see them when you send them to them."

The soldiers were chosen by being friends and relatives of dance school members.

