Covington dance studio teahces more than just dance

The trophies out front speak to the hard work the students at Patsy’s Dance Studio put into their art.

Inside, during lessons, it can be seen, as can another aspect of Patsy’s

“It’s much more than a dance studio," said Emily Roark. Her three kids dance there. "These kids are learning so much more.”

Through acts of kindness, marked with pictures on their “Put the I in Kind” wall.

“And it shows, maybe they don’t realize that you can," Roark explained, looking at the pictures on the board. "I believe she might be three, they don’t realize that even they can make a difference, and this allows them to see that there’s things that they can do.”

“We like spreading kindness and we like putting smiles on people’s faces,” said seven-year-old Bella Roark.

Through a range of efforts all through the year.

“We dance for people, like at the nursing home we dance," Bella said. "We go to the VA and dance. Sometimes we go to the hospitals and dance for them.”

But this month, it’s all about the pink hearts.

“One dollar,” Lily Burns, 9, said simply when asked what a heart costs to get one from the dancers, raising money for Roanoke’s Ronald McDonald House.

“It’s very important to all of us," Burns said. "Just because we’re helping people. And that’s what we do, we like to help people and we like to raise money for people.”

Not that they’re not dancing, but for them it’s much more than that.

“That’s our goal," Burns said. "Just to help people and make a difference in the world. And make sure we’re helping people.”

