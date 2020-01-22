Covington downtown looks to growth

“I know, because I’ve felt it, this town is getting ready to blow up,” said Adam Brown.

As in, an explosion of new business.

Covington’s Main Street has been a place of empty store fronts, and to be sure there are still a few For Sale and Rent signs. But entrepreneurs like Adam Brown are ready to bring new business to town.

“I ain’t saying our store is the one to bring it either," Brown said as he prepared the space that will hold New Beginnings Archery & More. "I just think it’s the multiple stores that are coming into the area.”

Krystal Onaitis, Covington's City Manager said: “It’s coming back. And I think there’s a lot of potential for our Main Street to become a vital part of our city of Covington once again.”

It's an effort the city hopes to support with a grant from the state.

“Wanting to just try to keep and to continue to spur growth and keep energy focused on that area of downtown,” Onaitis said.

“People have been coming in," Brown said. "Just saying: when will you be opening?”

It reached the point where he put paper up in the windows, to let the finished store be more of a surprise. In the meantime, you enter in back, through the craft store he is partnered with.

“A lot of people don’t know we’re here yet," said Marie Mason, co-owner of the Cultivate Craft Bar. "But they’re starting to find us.”

And she feels that growth too.

“I feel energy," Mason said. "I feel things are coming alive. It’s coming. It’s coming.”

