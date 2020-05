Doctors, nurses, and first responders in Covington got a special treat today.

The folks at Cucci's restaurant pulled out the grills and made1,5000 hot dogs and hamburgers for the essential workers to have a nice lunch and dinner.

The cookout started at noon and went until six.

The meals were prepared by Douthat SPEED group, M3 Minutemen Militia, and the Alleghany Sheriff's Office

