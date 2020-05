According to a spokesperson for WestRock, the company is temporarily taking down a machine in their Covington mill, resulting in 67 temporary layoffs.

The statement points to a response to the current economic environment and impact of COVID-19 on demand as to what has caused this move.

The layoff is expected to begin later in May and last a minimum of 30 days depending on the market.

