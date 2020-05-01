Covington students have virtual spirit week

Students at Covington schools have been sharing some fun this week.

They’ve had Virtual Dress-Up Days, with each day of the week having a theme from “Time to Wake Up” when they wore pajamas to Blue for Autism to “Time to Relax,” with flip flops and sunglasses.

"One of them, probably my favorite, was pajama day, and you had to have crazy hair and wear your favorite pajamas," said eight grader Grayson Siers. "So that one was probably the easiest because you didn't have to brush your hair or anything, you got to look as crazy as you wanted."

It continues through the weekend with “Time to Play,” with Disney and superhero costumes, and finally a celebration of the families themselves.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.