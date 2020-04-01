Covington students weigh pop tops for Ronald McDonald House

In Covington, the students at Edgemont Elementary were supposed to take the last step in a fundraiser today.

It was the day to weigh in the last of their soda can pop tops collected to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke, but only the teachers got to take part.

The kids have been collecting the pop tops since November in competition with the other schools in Covington to see who can get the most.

"Last year we brought in 60 pounds, so our goal was to beat 60 pounds," said teacher Amanda Burns. "So I know we've definitely beat 60 pounds. We'll take them to the Ronald McDonald House when they have their pop tab extravaganza, and they'll all be weighed there and then we'll know a total of how many we brought in."

The metal tabs are turned in by the Ronald McDonald House for recycling payments

Copyright 2020 Gray Television