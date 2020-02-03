Covington wants public ideas for revitalization

Covington city officials are reaching out for help on how to revitalize their downtown.

WDBJ7 photo

They called for residents to go to City Hall Monday to provide thoughts and suggestions for a planning grant the city received from the state to help with the historic downtown Covington.

They are looking for all sorts of input, from practical business suggestions to more general thoughts on quality of life.

"We'll have all kinds of goodies and snacks and things, and information for folks to take on the area that we're looking to focus on," said City Manager Krystal Onaitis before the meeting. "And we're just really excited to try and hear from people and hear ideas, because chances are someone's got an idea that we haven't even thought of yet."

It's a first step in a longer process to reinvigorate the central Covington area.

