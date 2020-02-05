Covington's Edgemont Primary teaches lessons in kindness

It's not just another classroom project.

The kindergarteners at Edgemont Primary are making some special cards to show a little kindness to strangers.

“You know, just trying to spread kindness, because we want them to also know that it doesn’t take money to spread kindness,” Amanda Burns, their teacher, said.

It’s all part of February being Kindness Month, showing students at an age when the world normally revolves around them that being nice to others is a nice thing to do.

“Because that’s really nice,” said 5-year-old Maya Crawford.

“It’s good," agreed Andrew Burns, 6. "And fun.”

And it’s more than just cards.

“And we’re going to visit one of our local nursing homes," said Amanda Burns of their plans. "And our students are going to present a hundredth day of school program to the residents, and they collected 120 items that they’re going to donate to the residents that they’re going to use in their facility.”

Not to mention another set of cards that are made for local veterans, featuring a picture of the kids standing in the shape of a heart.

“So they were really excited to be part of it," Burns said about the photo session. "To see the drone, and then to see themselves in the photograph.”

But it’s the personal touch that counts.

Gracen Hyman, 6, said, “I want to make friends, more friends.”

A lesson that the kids are happy to learn.

