Covington's Edgemont Primary thanks teachers with a supper surprise

Normally, Edgemont Principal Cindy Morgan would be at school along with her teachers.

WDBJ7 photo

But school is closed by COVID-19, so she’s out showing her appreciation for her teachers’ work one at a time.

“This year it does look different, because as you know, it’s a different, an unprecedented time," Morgan said. "And so I couldn’t let this week go by without saying thank you.”

Each one of her teachers gets a pizza, soda, and a goodie bag, thanks to some financial help from the Highlands Community Bank and Alcova Mortgage.

“I could have sent them a card," Morgan admitted. "But you know, I like to go a little above, because they are a super, super committed faculty, and it was just my way of saying thank you.”

It's a feeling that seems to go both ways, with cards left for Morgan to pick up and greetings waved through front windows.

And that seems to make all the deliveries – three days’ of them – totally worth it.

“I’m super excited to be able to say thank you,” Morgan said.

