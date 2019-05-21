Advertisement

Cracker Barrel fans could win a fried chicken-themed pool floatie

To win this stylish drumstick, all you have to do is submit your best fried chicken pun!...
To win this stylish drumstick, all you have to do is submit your best fried chicken pun! (Source: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.)(WDBJ)
By Kelvin Whitehurst
Published: May. 21, 2019 at 6:28 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In celebration of last month’s release of

, Cracker Barrel is giving fans the chance to enter to win the 'juciest pool float of the summer.'

announced Monday, May 20 it would be hosting a limited-time giveaway to win a drumstick pool floatie from Wednesday, May 22 at 12:00 p.m. EDT to June 21.

To participate, all you have to do is sign up at

and submit your best fried chicken-inspired saying or pun.

Take a chance while supplies last!

Most Read

Downtown Roanoke Flooding... 8.19.21 / Megan Nelson
Water recedes after heavy rain clogs Roanoke storm drains; drivers rescued
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Victims in Fatal Lake Crash ID'd
Names released of victims in Rockbridge County lake crash
COVID-19
VDH reports 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
Restaurant Staffing Issues
Martinsville restaurant closes due to lack of staff as city sees 8.2% unemployment

Latest News

Woodgrain, Inc. logo
100 new jobs headed to Grayson, Smyth counties with wood products expansions
Roanoke College Poll: Democrats lead GOP ahead of Virginia November election
Virginia’s COVID positivity rate jumps past 9% Friday
Interview With Gubernatorial Candidate Youngkin
Interview With Gubernatorial Candidate Youngkin
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko and Daniel Grimes share a laugh over Island Wheel's culinary creations...
Hometown Eats: Island Wheels in Alleghany and Roanoke valleys