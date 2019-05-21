Cracker Barrel fans could win a fried chicken-themed pool floatie
Published: May. 21, 2019 at 6:28 AM EDT
In celebration of last month’s release of
, Cracker Barrel is giving fans the chance to enter to win the 'juciest pool float of the summer.'
announced Monday, May 20 it would be hosting a limited-time giveaway to win a drumstick pool floatie from Wednesday, May 22 at 12:00 p.m. EDT to June 21.
To participate, all you have to do is sign up at
and submit your best fried chicken-inspired saying or pun.
Take a chance while supplies last!