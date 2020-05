Roanoke County Police are investigating a crash that blocked a road in Catawba Tuesday.

Police were called shortly before noon to the 2900 block of Catawba Valley Drive for a crash involving multiple vehicles. At least one person was hurt, but there is no word on a condition.

Catawba Valley Drive was closed at Absolom Smith Road for several hours until the crash was cleared.

