460 in Pembroke back open after crash

PRMBROKE, Va. (WDBJ7) - UPDATE: US 460/Virginia Avenue has been reopened, now that the crash has been cleared.
ORIGINAL STORY: A crash in Giles County Monday has closed all eastbound lanes of US 460/Virginia Avenue about five miles west of the junction with Virginia 42.
Flaggers are diverting traffic to the westbound lanes.
The crash is in front of a Roma Italian restaurant in Pembroke.
There is no word yet regarding injuries or when lanes will be back open.
