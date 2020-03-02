460 in Pembroke back open after crash

UPDATE: US 460/Virginia Avenue has been reopened, now that the crash has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash in Giles County Monday has closed all eastbound lanes of US 460/Virginia Avenue about five miles west of the junction with Virginia 42.

Flaggers are diverting traffic to the westbound lanes.

The crash is in front of a Roma Italian restaurant in Pembroke.

There is no word yet regarding injuries or when lanes will be back open.

