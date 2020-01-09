Crash in Franklin County kills two cows, injures one; driver okay

Emergency crews responded to an early-morning car accident in Franklin County Thursday.

Two cows were killed in the accident, and one was injured. WDBJ7 photo.

A call came in around 5:30 a.m. reporting a crash on Route 116, near Candlelight Lane, involving an SUV and multiple cows.

When crews arrived, they found two cows dead and one injured. The driver of the SUV was not hurt, but his vehicle was totaled.

The road was initially blocked by cows and debris from the accident, but both lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

