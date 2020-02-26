Crash in Halifax County leaves one person dead

The Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Halifax County that left one person dead.

Senior Trooper L.V. Pambid responded to a two-vehicle crash on the evening of February 24. The crash took place on Route 360 West, approximately half a mile east of Bethel Road.

A Ford Fusion was hit by a Nissan Frontier truck, and the driver of the fusion, 69-year-old Carrie Williams of Scottsburg, was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital where she died from her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

