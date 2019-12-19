Crashes cleared on 581 in Roanoke, but Christmas means extra traffic

UPDATE: VDOT reports both crashes have been cleared.

With rush hour and extra traffic because of Christmas shopping near the mall, traffic will still be heavy, and drivers should use caution and be prepared for delays.

ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting delays on I-581 northbound in Roanoke because of crashes.

The biggest problem area seems to be between downtown and the Valley View Mall.

At mile marker 1, a crash has the northbound left shoulder, left lane, and center lane closed.

On 581 at mile marker 2.2, the north right shoulder is closed because of a big rig crash.

There is no indication so far of serious injuries.

