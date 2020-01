Fire crews are working to determine the cause of a house fire in Bassett, in Henry County Wednesday.

A couple in their 80s live in the home and sustained minor burns; their son told WDBJ7 he went in to get them. No one else was hurt.

At least one car was damaged by fire.

Crews were called to the home on Sunset Drive about 2 p.m.

