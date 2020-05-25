Crews repair roads, clear debris from weekend flooding

Crews are repairing roads and clearing debris after Sunday’s flash flooding in Franklin County.

In just minutes, rushing water covered roads like Coles Creek Road near Callaway.

"In a matter of 30 minutes yesterday the water rose 2 or 3 feet," VDOT Maintenance Operator Clyde Bernard said.

Swift Water Teams rescued a woman from a home along the 1400 block of Carolina Springs Road after the heavy downpours turned her yard into a bathtub, with water levels rising about the carport.

Less than 24 hours later, VDOT crews are cleaning up mother nature’s mess.

"Not only mud and rocks and stuff, we got a lot of trees down also," Bernard said.

VDOT has teams scattered around the county filling in the holes and stabilizing the banks of these low-lying areas.

"There was a hole there four, five-foot-deep and we just use rock to fill that in," Bernard said.

Crews said after the recent rainy weather they're using up materials fast.

"We're just trying to maintain and get it done as quick as possible and make it safe for people to travel through," Bernard said.

Helping folks get where they need to go, until the next time the water rises.

