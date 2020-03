Crews are responding to a house fire on Sundown Drive off of US 29 in Amherst.

All residents made it out of the house safely, but one person was injured. Police say that person is suffering from burns on their hands.

Crews have been on scene since the call came in around 12:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Traffic along US 29 is no longer being impacted.

