Crews respond to early-morning house fire in Roanoke

UPDATE:

Firefighters battled a house fire early Monday morning in Roanoke.

Crews were called to the scene at the intersection of 8th Street and McDowell Avenue NW at 3:07 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said they could see flames coming from the home. Additional first responders were then called to the scene.

Shortly after arriving, they were forced out of the house because of the smoke.

Officials have not yet confirmed if anyone was inside the home.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Firefighters are responding to a house fire at 8th Street and McDowell Avenue NW in Roanoke.

The fire was reported Monday around 3 a.m.

It's unclear at this time what started the fire or if there are any injuries.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.