Vandals suspected to have caused leak in Henry County water tower

The water tower at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre is leaking, according to Henry County’s Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner.

The leak started sometime overnight and was discovered Sunday morning.

A small hole, about an inch in size is causing less than 25 gallons to leak out every minute.

The county plans to let the water continue leaking until it gets below the hole, and then crews will make repairs to the tower sometime this week.

The damage to the water tower will not affect the water pressure in the area since the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre (870 Commonwealth Crossing Parkway) is still under development, Wagoner said.

According to Wagoner, the county suspects this was an act of vandalism and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will investigate further.

