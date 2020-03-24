Crews working to put out early-morning fire in Roanoke

Crews are working to put out a fire in Roanoke that broke out early Tuesday morning.

City of Roanoke dispatch confirmed the fire is located in the 2200 block of Yellow Mountain Road SE. This is near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

No information yet on possible injuries.

Yellow Mountain Road is currently closed at the intersection with Jefferson Street. Parts of Woodcliff Road and 22nd Street are also closed where they meet with Yellow Mountain Rd.

WDBJ7 has a crew on the way; stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

